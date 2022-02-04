Seanjin Kim and his wife, Stella Park, say they are bringing something new to Longview with their new Korea fusion restaurant, Evergreen Food Factory.
Kim said he's close to finishing renovations at the restaurant at 1402 W. Marshall Ave., where a Jamaican restaurant and a barbecue restaurant previously were located, where Gilmer Road dead ends into Marshall Avenue. Evergreen Food Factory should be open in two to three weeks, he said.
Kim and Park also own Evergreen Coffee and Dessert and Evergreen Tattoo Co. in the Royal Forest North Shopping Center, at Gilmer Road and Evergreen Street in Longview. Those businesses will remain open.
"My first plan was to find a place to make the pastries for my coffee shop," Kim said. "I've been searching all of Longview. When I found out about this place, it was a lot bigger than I originally planned. I saw the potential to grow at this location, since it's a pretty big establishment. I thought I could fix all the stuff I wanted to do."
He'll serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, with indoor and patio dining and to-go orders. Diners will order at a counter and then pick up their food. He'll also have meal kits for sale — ready to go meals in a refrigerated display. That will include Korean side dishes and pre-made drinks, like the ones he serves at Evergreen Coffee, as well as items also available on the menu and a variety of salad bowls.
He said the menu will include dessert and pastries and breakfast items, Korean-based dishes, some authentic, some "fusions" that are a mix of Mexican and Texas style foods, as well as Texas barbecue with a Korean flavor.
A traditional Korean beef dish, called bulgogi, also will be on the menu, with chicken and pork variations, all served over Korean rice. Tacos, quesadillas and French bread pizza also will be served, and breakfast will include pastries and a traditional Korean style street toast.
"Longview doesn't have stuff like this," Kim said, adding that when he first opened the coffee shop there weren't as many places selling coffee as now. "My plan was to bring something fun to Longview. I previously lived in New York and other big cities. I always wanted to bring something new to this town that's popular in big cites."
He'll also have a special menu item on Saturday and Sunday mornings — hangover soup.
"In Korea, whoever has a hangover, there's a tradition of different types of soup that we have," Kim said. "It kind of warms the body and washes the alcohol away.... It's a rich broth with different ingredients - vegetables and meat, or seafood, noodle types. I'll be switching it up every week."
Hours are yet to be determined, and the restaurant is hiring.