It's just before 10 a.m. on a Tuesday, and there's a line of people waiting outside ETX Liquidation.
Inside the store at 101 Fastener Lane in Longview, store manager Eurie Hardage was calling out the countdown to opening to employees who were making sure everything is ready to unlock the doors.
The store is across U.S. 80 from what once was Rexam can manufacturing on Fisher Road.
"Three minutes," Hardage yelled out.
Kyle Scott, who owns ETX Liquidation with business partner Ronny Summerlin, is walking around the 6,000-square-foot store, explaining how the store operates.
He started the business out of his home about four years ago, selling new items that major retailers had discontinued carrying in their stores. Then, he started participating in the annual Hwy 80 garage sale as well.
Later, he moved to Saturday sales in a 700-square-foot building. He moved to a larger store and expanded hours and then moved to the even bigger Fastener Lane building in early February.
The business already has outgrown the space, and Scott said he and Summerlin are trying to determine if they can expand at that site.
Scott and Summerlin previously worked in the automotive industry, and Scott said he started ETX Liquidation because he wanted to work for himself and be home more with his family.
At 10 a.m., the doors opened and shoppers hurried in.
Some of them started digging through large bins filling the middle of the room, which are filled with merchandise that on that day was $5, along with clothing hanging on racks.
"Today is a tame day. It's $5 day," Scott said, then referenced the expected rush on Thursday, when items in the bins drop to $1.
"If you come on Thursday, it's dollar day, and it's a little crazy," he said.
As he's speaking, a woman rummaging through one of the bins asked him if he had any more stadium seats like one she had previously bought. She regretted not buying two, she said. He later checked and told her there are no more of the seats.
Some of the things he said he's seen in the bins include a Ninja Foodi, Legos, an iPhone, tablets, drones and purses.
"There's a little bit of anything and everything in here," Scott said.
ETX liquidation starts with newly arrived merchandise each Friday. Everything in the bins is $9 Friday and Saturday. The price drops to $5 on Tuesday, $3 on Wednesday and then $1 on Thursday.
Anything left in the bins after business closes on Thursday goes to a nonprofit organization in Tyler that runs a resale store, Scott said.
The shelves on the building's walls are stocked with products that he sells at usually about half the price that they would be in retail stores — comforters, Skechers shoes, toys and more. There's also a section with household goods — shampoo and makeup, baby wipes and, on that day, packs of Dixie plates that were selling for $1.99.
"We restock (the bins) all day on $9 days, and we restock on $5 days, and we're constantly restocking the sides with the shelves," Scott said.
He estimates there are usually 20 to 30 people in the store all day long.
"I have two types of customers that come in," he said. Some just want to "treasure hunt" in the bins, while others are focused on the retail items on the shelf along the store's walls.
"There's literally something here for everyone," he said.
The key to the store's success is a universal theme.
"Everybody wants a deal. Everyone needs a deal right now. Everyone loves a deal," Scott said.
Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday.