In its 30-year history in Longview, Express Employment Professionals has helped match thousands of people with jobs at local companies.
The firm, which is at 101 W. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 4, will celebrate its 30th anniversary at 11:30 a.m. April 12 — the same day the office opened at its location on Hawkins Parkway in 1993.
Since then, Express has worked with businesses and job seekers to provide "temporary and full-time staffing solutions in a variety of fields, including professional, clerical, skilled trades and light industrial."
“The people and businesses of Gregg and Harrison counties have made these last 30 years great ones,” Manager Jeannie Anderson said in a statement.
Anderson began working for Express in 1998.
“We have enjoyed helping area businesses and job seekers with all their staffing needs, and we look forward to many more successful years," she said.
The anniversary celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
Ernie and Pat Sers and Kevin Sers are local franchisees, and the local Express office employs seven people directly.
Anderson said the local office "placed approximately 1,500 associates" in 2022, working with 80 to 100 companies.
"Our services are important to the community because our applicants never pay a fee and we have 30 years of relationships built with companies in our area," Anderson said. "We know who is hiring, what they are looking for in an employee and partner with them to find the best candidates."