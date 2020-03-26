Longview optometrists, chiropractors and professionals who have close contact with patients are seeing fewer of them these days and taking precautions to reduce exposure to COVID-19.
And in some cases, such as dentists and massage therapists, they are basically taking a two-week hiatus in response to an order from Gov. Greg Abbott.
“A couple of weeks ago, we started checking temperatures when people were coming into the building,” said Justin Ward, an optometrist in practice with his wife, Sarah, at Longview Eye Associates. “We are also checking our staff’s temperature every day.”
Ward said he has turned away some patients because their temperatures we above 99.5 degrees and advised them to seek medical attention.
He said the practice stopped conducting routine eye exams a week ago to follow a mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and follows guidelines from the American Optometric Association.
“We have contacted the local ERs and urgent cares and told them we will provide the emergency eye care,” he said. Staff members wear face masks and gloves and have covered equipment with shields.
Ward said he has seen the practice drop from 40 to 50 patients a day to six to eight after Longview Eye Care implemented the measures.
While he is not seeing fewer patients per day, Gary Lipkin, owner of Longview Chiropractic Center, said he has reduced the practice from five days a week to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He said the focus is on patients who are referred by doctors or are experiencing pain.
Lipkin said his staff advises patients who have fevers or have traveled to another state or country not to visit the practice until further notice. He limits patients waiting in the lobby to no more than 10 at a time to comply with health guidelines.
“We are constantly washing our hands and using antiviral agents (sprays) on all the equipment and tables,” Lipkin said.
Lipkin said he does not wear face masks because they are hard to find but is keeping as much distance as he can from patients.
He said he watched a webinar Tuesday from the Texas Chiropractic Association on how to take care of patients and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. He said the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners has provided directions for seeing patients who are in pain and on practicing safe techniques.
Like Lipkin and Ward, stylists at Vargas Salon & Spa have reduced personal contact, stylist Samantha White said.
She said Vargas has 15 stylists but no more than five are working at a time now and currently see clients only by appointment.
“We are all wearing face masks,” White said. She said the crew has intensified cleaning measures.
White said business has dropped “well over 50%” since the past week, but she attributed it in part to cancellations.
Dentists have seen their business drop because Abbott on Sunday ordered all health care professionals to postpone for one month all elective surgeries and nonemergency procedures. Efforts to reach several Longview dentists on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Abbott also ordered all massage therapists to close down through April 3.
“Everybody has to take a two-week break,” said Melinda Mayfield, a massage therapist who gained additional certification to become a medical massage practitioner.
Mayfield said she plans to take more safety measures after the order expires.
She said she will screen clients by phone and ask them whether they have traveled, have been around anyone who has been exposed to the new coronavirus or has family members who are sick.
“They can’t wait for me to get back,” she said, referring to her clients. “I am booked a month in advance.”
Meanwhile, Ward said one optometrist is available each weekday for telemedicine appointments.