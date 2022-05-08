Family Promise of Longview is making plans for how it will get back to providing shelter for homeless families with children.
The nonprofit organization worked with local churches to provide temporary housing for those families before COVID-19 arrived. Local Executive Director Doris Ramaly said that was disrupted when churches closed after COVID-19 arrived.
"We couldn't do our normal thing," she said.
"It was very, very hard when it happened," Ramaly said of COVID-19.
The organization tried to shelter a family at its office on Edith Street, which is in a house, but it wasn't ideal, she said. Instead, the local organization has been focusing on what the national organization has also been doing — what's called the Turnabout Program helps families by assisting with paying rent and utilities, for instance, before homelessness occurs. Sometimes the program might pay a family's entire rent, she said.
But locally Family Promise wants to return to sheltering families with children.
Ramaly said that's why the organization has approached the city of Longview to rezone its office from heavy commercial to single-family, so Family Promise can sell that facility. In April the city's planning and zoning commission gave initial approval to the request. It will go before the Longview City Council next week.
Ramaly said Family Promise will office at Trinity Episcopal Church until it finalizes its next home, where the organization wants to be able to return to offering shelter to families again.
"There's a demand for it," she said. "We just haven't been able to meet that demand."