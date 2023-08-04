Expanded rail service could be coming to Northeast Texas and several other southern states, thanks in part to years of preparation by area leaders.
Amtrak — whose Texas Eagle train already provides service through Mineola, Longview and Marshall — is seeking federal funding for a project that would see service extended between Dallas-Fort Worth, through Louisiana and Mississippi to Atlanta, Georgia.
About $350 billion is available through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 for these types of proposed projects.
Former Harrison County Judge Richard Anderson and his wife, Christina, are longtime supporters of passenger rail expansion and have spent years building coalitions and support for this project.
They said the Federal Railroad Administration will determine this fall whether Amtrak will receive $716 million for 16 passenger rail projects that would include those to make it possible to extend rail service from Dallas-Forth through East Texas and to Atlanta. That project would cost more than $82 million, something local leaders and Amtrak know because of the work they did in earlier years preparing for this possibility.
"That's unprecedent funding for infrastructure in so many years," Christina Anderson said of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which she said received bipartisan support in Congress before it was signed by the president.
"It's the most major infrastructure bill that's been passed by Congress since the Interstate Highway Act in 1954," Richard Anderson said.
The proposed rail extension would connect millions of people, he said.
"(The Federal Railroad Administration) will look at such things as the metropolitan areas that will be affected," he said. The project would connect about 8 million people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, 7 million in Atlanta and some 2-3 million people on the route between. Ultimately, from Atlanta the rail lines would go to the Northeast.
"We're connecting a lot of people," Richard Anderson said.
Both of the Andersons credit the work that was done years in advance to be ready for the possibility of this kind of funding. That included building a multi-state coalition known today as the I-20 Corridor Council, which consists of mayors, county judges, councils of governments, local, state and federal officials, as well as university and college and business and economic leaders.
In 2015, with the support of that coalition and the help of former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison of Texas, a $740,000 federal grant paid for a feasibility study for the proposed route.
Then, in 2017, the I-20 Corridor Council, with the help of the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Transportation Institute conducted a capacity study to determine the approximate cost of improvements that would be needed along the existing rail lines, which are mostly owned by freight carriers and shared with passenger trains in this part of the country. The Andersons said the $82 million price tag developed during that study will be updated by Amtrak.
"We spent a lot of time preparing. We were preparing ... years out for this, so when the money came that project was in what they call a 'position of readiness,'" Richard Anderson said.
He said the people who have supported having this "transportation alternative" realize its importance. Interstate 20 is a four-lane road, he said, that was built when Texas' population sat at 10 million. Today, it's 33 million.
"Not everyone is going to take the train across the country, but they want to be able to connect with regional hubs," where airlines and other transportation centers are located, for instance, Richard Anderson said. This kind of rail project promotes tourism and other economic development, he added.
In Gregg County, Judge Bill Stoudt said that because of the state's growth, the interstate and commercial air travel will not be enough to move people around the state.
"It's just a game changer in terms of economic development and moving people around. It's limitless what you can do.... I am optimistic," Stoudt said of the proposed rail project.
The federal funding requires a 20% match, and work is already underway to secure that money.
"It has been a team effort, and it will remain a team effort," until the goal of expanded rail service is finished, Richard Anderson said.