Every investor normally has personal goals in mind that they would like to achieve. Although most non-retired adults have some savings, only 36% say their nest egg is “on track,” according to the Federal Reserve.
Sometimes, those eager to boost retirement savings could become more aggressive and start considering more volatile assets in an attempt to achieve higher returns. Sadly, this might be a recipe for a huge disappointment. Discipline has always played a fundamental role in investing, and many best practice approaches start by having investors define their personal goals.*
Knowing what your goals are is traditionally the first step to achieving them. The second step is creating a plan that is best suited to reach those goals. The third, and hardest part, is sticking to that plan even through volatile and uncertain times. It is easy to forget about your financial plan and focus on other aspects of your life when things are going well. However, when inevitable fluctuations or market moves arrive, even the steadiest investors could become nervous and veer off course.
Volatility in both equity and bond markets is part of the investing experience. Although historically, stocks have provided higher long-term returns than bonds or short-term investments, stock prices are not destined to move in a straight line. Understanding what you can, and perhaps more importantly, what you cannot control in the investing world, can help even the savviest investor better weather any storms that arrive.
Three things an investor can control are:
1. Your risk tolerance;
2. Your time horizon; and
3. Your behavior.
If you have a firm grasp of each of these, you should be able to maintain discipline and remain calm when volatility and market fluctuations arise.
Risk tolerance, time horizon and your behavior should all be considered when investing. Many investors may feel they have the emotional fortitude to withstand volatility, however, they may not have the financial stability to ride it out. Conversely, some investors may have the financial stability and time horizon but simply have a high aversion to any sort of financial loss or fluctuations. A solid financial plan will help take care of these concerns. If you have questions about your plan, please consult with a qualified financial planner.