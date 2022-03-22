First National Bank of East Texas plans to open a full-service branch in Longview by late May or early June.
The Gilmer-based bank is renovating the building at 1701 W. Loop 281, where a Capital One branch previously was located. The bank also has branches in Big Sandy, Diana, Emory, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Ore City, Pittsburg and Quitman.
"First National Bank of East Texas has many customers that reside and work in both Upshur and Gregg Counties. This location provides FNBETX a much better opportunity to serve our customers and provide the resources our customers need and desire," said Danny Weems, the bank's president and CEO, in a prepared statement.
The 3,000-square-foot building is undergoing a "complete renovation." Material availability will play a "critical role" in the timeline of the branch's opening.
"We all know that can be a challenge," he said. "Should any delays be experienced, we will notify the public."
The new location will employ six people initially, but more people will be added as growth occurs.
"This new addition to our network of branches will offer First National Bank of East Texas current and future customers better access to our online and in-person banking and lending services, as well as our comprehensive suite of products," Weems said.
Hours of operation for the lobby will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and for the drive-thru, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For information, contact First National Bank of East Texas’ Customer Service Banking Center at 1-844-4MYBANK (1-844-469-2265).
First National Bank of East Texas, which employs 114 people, was founded in 1900.