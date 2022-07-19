First National Bank of East Texas opened Monday in Longview.
The bank, which is headquartered in Gilmer, opened its new branch at 1609 W. Loop 281, in front of the Northwest Village Shopping Center and just across Village Drive from Stanton Optical.
“We look forward to serving the personal and business banking needs of our new Longview customers and are committed to earning their trust.” said Danny Weems, president and CEO of First National Bank of East Texas. “We are also excited to offer added convenience for our many existing customers across East Texas with the new location.”
Lobby hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Drive-up hours will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.- noon Saturday. The branch will also have an ATM available 24/7 year-round.
The new Longview bank branch joins First National Bank’s network of locations throughout East Texas, including Big Sandy, Diana, Emory, Gilmer, Lake Fork, Mineola, Mt. Vernon, Ore City, Pittsburg and Quitman.
First National Bank of East Texas was founded in 1900.