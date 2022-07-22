A new store offering low-cost merchandise is now open in Longview Towne Crossing, at 3096 N. Eastman Road, Suite 104.
Five Below describes itself as a "leading high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond."
Much of the merchandise costs less than $5. The local store manager said it does not yet have a "beyond section" with additional merchandise priced at more than $5.
"We know life is way better when you’re free to 'let go & have fun' in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities, which makes it easy to say 'YES!' to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Tech, Create, Play, Candy, Room, Style, Party, New & Now," information on the company website says.
Five Below was founded in 2002 in Philadelphia and has more than 1,100 stores today.
Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.