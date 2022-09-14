Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview is set to permanently close next month just shy of 10 years in business at the location.
“This location will be permanently closing our doors,” a sign on the front door of the business at 3405 N. Fourth St. read Wednesday. “Our last day of business will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 8 pm. We would like to thank our guests and the town of Longview, TX for a great ride.”
According to News-Journal archives, the business opened on Oct. 22, 2012.
The general manager when the Longview location opened in 2012 said at that time it was the second freestanding Five Guys in the United States.
Everything in the restaurant, he said, is made fresh.
The business was established in Washington D.C. in 1986 by Jerry and Janie Murrell and their five sons. They specialize in hand-formed burgers cooked to perfection and fresh-cut fries. The family began offering franchise opportunities in 2003.
The announcement of the closure of the Longview location follows the July 2021 permanent closure of a Five Guys Burgers and Fries on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.