A nationally known food truck franchise will roll into Longview every month for the rest of this year, including Wednesday, with Cousins Maine Lobster parking at HTeaO on Toler Road in Longview.
“We get a lot of requests from outer lying communities to bring our food truck to the area because there’s nothing remotely close to it,’ said Laurel Watson, events manager for the company’s Texas region. “We have found these little cities embrace us and welcome us warmly. It’s been a good fit both ways ... It’s been rewarding for us.”
Franchise owners Ahmer and Sarah Khan and Jimmy Shoshani opened their franchise in the Dallas market in April 2018, followed by Houston in December 2018 and Austin in March 2022. Cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis started the larger company 10 years ago, with its fame spreading as it was featured on Shark Tank and after partnering with well-known businesswoman Barbra Corcoran.
Cousins Maine Lobster attracted a large crowd — with close to 400 orders — the first time it stopped in Longview about a month ago. Cousins Main Lobster features “wild-caught sustainably harvested premium lobster from Maine,” the company’s franchise website says. Franchisees train in Maine, the website says, meeting lobsterman and baiting and hauling traps.
“It’s as fresh as if you would get right there,” in Maine, Watson said, explaining that a proprietary process is used to get the lobsters to Texas from Maine.
The food truck will be parked at HTeaO in Longview, off Gilmer Road, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for the remainder of the year, Watson said.
“People will come and wait in line to order some really great lobster. It’s heartwarming,” she said.
People may order directly at the food truck, or use the free Cousins Main Lobster app to place an order. It opens for service when the food truck is on site, and might be periodically closed if the truck is inundated with orders.