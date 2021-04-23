The name Freda Wobberton chose for her new restaurant — Fre’Duh’s Scratch Kitchen — tells a little something about how people react to her food.
They tell her it's delicious, she said.
"And we say, 'Well, duh!,'" Wobberton said.
She's planning to open the restaurant June 1 at 401 S. Mobberly Ave., where King's Hot Links previously was located.
Wobberton said she started making turkey legs and stuffed turkey legs because she and her siblings would drive to Houston to purchase them. She decided to make them for herself and posted a picture on social media. She said the post attracted a lot of attention and encouraged her to establish a food truck in 2019 that she took to various festivals, including the Gregg County Fair and Yamboree. She said she also graduated from Kilgore College's culinary program in 2020.
"When this opportunity came up, when (the building) became available, I just went the next step," Wobberton.
The restaurant's main fare will be turkey legs, stuffed turkey legs and loaded baked potatoes. Hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
"Everything I do is from scratch," Wobberton said.
She said her most popular item has been turkey legs stuffed with crawfish mac and cheese, but she also stuffs turkey legs with broccoli cheese casserole and seafood boudin with crawfish tails, smoked sausage, shrimp and rice dressing.
Turkey legs that aren't stuffed come in 11 flavors — kind of like wings, she said.
The menu will include other items as well.
Wobberton also owns a braid shop, called Braid Life Entwined by Freda, that will remain open.