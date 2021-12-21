Local plumber Helaman Bowers and builder Roger Caviness were renovating their new office, replacing the front doors to their building at 506 W. Methvin St., when they had to stop to take care of a key piece of the structure.
The cast stone sign on the front of the building, which says "Camp Normal Industrial Hospital," kept falling apart.
"We actually pieced it back together," Caviness said.
The two men joined together to purchase what is a piece of Longview's history a couple of years ago and recently moved their offices into the downtown space.
"We think it's important to keep the history," Caviness said.
What was the Camp Normal Industrial Hospital opened in 1939 to serve mostly Black patients. The hospital was what was left of an initial effort to create the Camp Normal Industrial Institute, which was planned to be a boarding and training school for Black students on Texas 42, near White Oak, according to previous News-Journal reports. Those plans never became reality, but one of that organization's board members, I.S. White, led efforts to open the hospital.
Caviness and Bowers, who have worked together on projects for years, noticed the building separately before purchasing it together from the Camp Normal Benevolent Foundation.
Caviness said around Christmas 2020, his wife and daughter were at the downtown coffee shop, Silver Grizzly, when they heard a discussion about efforts to revitalize downtown Longview. She encouraged Caviness to look for a location downtown to move his home office.
Soon after, Caviness said he was driving around with his children and saw the building. The following week, he called Bowers and they walked through the property.
Bowers said he had been driving in the area a couple of months before that and paused at the stop sign across the street from the building. He was interested in the building but wasn't sure what he'd do with that much space.
"When (Caviness) called me, it just made sense we need to save this building so it could continue being a part of the downtown area," Bowers said.
The building does not have an historical marker. Bowers said that's something they considered seeking, but doing so would have affected what they could do with the building and how much it would cost.
COVID-19 delayed their initial plans, but Bowers and Caviness have now relocated their businesses' offices, and a flooring contractor calls the building home as well. Additional office space is available.
The front entry features a display that includes a couple of old photos of the hospital, as well as a glass IV bottle they found under the building during renovations. The men described a man who stopped in one day to look around, saying he had been born there, and they said they plan to set up a way to recognize people with those kinds of connections to the building.
A glass fireplace warms the entry way, which opens into an open kitchen area for people who work in the office. The building has a new coat of paint, new windows and new flooring, among other improvements. Renovations also left the original beams in the ceiling exposed in some area. Bowers said they have additional plans, including a mural to go along with other murals in downtown Longview. They're also exploring other projects in downtown Longview.
"We want to be here for a long time and be part of the downtown community," Bowers said.