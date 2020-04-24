Hydraulic fracking equipment manufacturer FTS International Services has furloughed 59 employees at its Longview facility, the first major job losses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and oil slump.
FTS Chief Administrative Officer Karen Thornton sent a letter dated April 14 to the Texas Workforce Commission to report furloughs of 58 employees would begin April 14, while one more worker would be furloughed starting April 17.
The facility is at 1704 E. Whaley St.
"This furlough, resulting from unforeseeable business circumstances will last for at least six months and may turn into a permanent separation or layoff," Thornton wrote. "There will not be any bumping rights for the affected employees — that is, employees will not be able to displace more junior employees out of their job positions, as a result of this furlough."
Thornton was unavailable for comment Friday morning.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack, who received a copy of the letter, said, "With the shutdowns across the country, this is inevitable .... With the price of oil going so far down into the negatives, it makes it difficult for the oil and gas industry to be productive at this point in time. It costs more to own a barrel of oil than to not own one."
Mack said the oil and gas industry "will rebound, hopefully, very, very soon."
An oral surgeon, Mack said he and partner, Chris Johnson, furloughed 30 employees under COVID-19 restrictions because "all I can do is life-threatening emergency procedures."
This past week week, 280,406 Texans filed unemployment claims, the Texas Tribune reported, bringing the total of unemployed Texans to at least 1.3 million since mid-March, when officials began closing businesses or limiting operations to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nationwide, another 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment relief this past week week, marking more than 26 million people who are jobless nationwide.
Laid-off employees are able to obtain services from Workforce Solutions East Texas, said Lindsay Vanderbilt, spokeswoman for the East Texas Council of Governments in Kilgore.
She advised furloughed FTS workers to call Workforce Solutions East Texas at (844) 389-6757 to speak to a caseworker who can help with registering at WorkinTexas.com, job referrals, resources for filing for unemployment benefits, food stamps and other services.
ETCIOG also has built a COVID-19 resource on its website, www.easttexasworkforce.org/covid-19, with information for employers and job seekers, VAnderbilt said.