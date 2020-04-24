Hydraulic fracking services provider FTS International Services has furloughed 59 employees at its Longview facility, the area's first layoffs to be reported to the Texas Workforce Commission since the pandemic began.
FTS Chief Administrative Officer Karen Thornton sent a letter dated April 14 to the state agency to report furloughs of 58 employees would begin April 14, while one more worker would be furloughed starting April 17.
The facility is at 1704 E. Whaley St.
"This furlough, resulting from unforeseeable business circumstances will last for at least six months and may turn into a permanent separation or layoff," Thornton wrote. "There will not be any bumping rights for the affected employees — that is, employees will not be able to displace more junior employees out of their job positions, as a result of this furlough."
She was unavailable for comment Friday morning.
The notice, known as WARN for the federal Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act, which requires 60 days of notification for covered plant closings and covered mass layoffs, and generally applies to employers with 100 or more workers.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack, who received a copy of the letter, said, "With the shutdowns across the country, this is inevitable. ... With the price of oil going so far down into the negatives, it makes it difficult for the oil and gas industry to be productive at this point in time. It costs more to own a barrel of oil than to not own one."
Mack said the oil and gas industry "will rebound, hopefully, very, very soon."
An oral surgeon, Mack said he and business partner, Chris Johnson, furloughed 30 employees under COVID-19 restrictions because "all I can do is life-threatening emergency procedures."
This past week, 280,406 Texans filed unemployment claims, the Texas Tribune reported, bringing the total of unemployed Texans to at least 1.3 million since mid-March, when officials began closing businesses or limiting operations to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Nationwide, another 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment relief this past week week, marking more than 26 million people who are jobless nationwide.
Laid-off employees are able to obtain services from Workforce Solutions East Texas, said Lindsay Vanderbilt, spokeswoman for the East Texas Council of Governments in Kilgore.
She advised furloughed FTS workers to call Workforce Solutions East Texas at (844) 389-6757 to speak to a caseworker who can help with registering at WorkinTexas.com, job referrals, resources for filing for unemployment benefits, food stamps and other services.
ETCOG also has built a COVID-19 resource on its website, easttexasworkforce.org/covid-19, with information for employers and job seekers, Vanderbilt said.