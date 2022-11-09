Fun Noodle Bar is planning to open next year in the Pinetree Centre, at Loop 281 and Gilmer Road in West Longview.
Alex Jiao, who lives in Abilene, said he and a business partner will own the restaurant. While there are other Fun Noodle Bar locations, he said they're not all a part of the same company, but the food is similar.
He plans to move to Longview once a building permit application is approved to remodel the space where he will locate his restaurant, which will be in suite 130 of the shopping center.
The restaurant will feature "Asian food," representing different countries, he said — Japanese-style Ramen noodles, for instance, as well as dumplings, egg rolls and broccoli beef, among other menu items.
Once the permit is approved, he expects remodeling the space could probably take six months, considering issues that could arise with delivery of needed equipment.
The building permit application submitted to the city of Longview lists a construction value of the work at $200,000.