The future of Luby’s in Longview is uncertain.
A notice on the cafeteria-style restaurant just off Loop 281 says it has been closed “”temporarily” since March 19 and advises customers to “stay well and see you soon!”
However, corporate headquarters in Houston reported Wednesday that the chain will sell its restaurant business and assets.
The announcement said the company will “immediately” pursue the sale of its operating divisions and assets, including real estate, then will distribute the net proceeds to stockholders after debt is paid off and other obligations are met.
The company said the decision by the board of directors follows a comprehensive review of operations and assets by a committee made up of independent directors.
Luby’s said it will explore a variety of potential transactions, including selling its Luby’s cafeterias, Fuddruckers and Culinary Contract Services. Some Fuddruckers hamburger stores are owned by franchisees and would not be part of the asset sales.
Luby’s did not respond Thursday to phone calls and emails asking about the status of the Longview cafeteria. The company said on its website that the restaurant, which has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen soon.
A Longview performer who has appeared at the local Luby’s weekly for the past six years said he knows nothing about the restaurant’s status.
Doug Sapp, who has entertained as Happy the Clown by making balloon animals at Luby’s, said he last performed there before Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in March closing restaurants and other businesses to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“I have not heard anything from the home office,” said Sapp, a customer for about 20 years.
Founded in 1947 by Bob Luby, the company operates about 75 Luby’s cafeterias in Texas, but more than 40 of them are closed temporarily, according to its website.