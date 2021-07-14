Red Robin removed its signs from its restaurant in Longview this past week, making the future of the building at 208 E. Loop 281 unclear.
The restaurant shut down during COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. In October, a Facebook post by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers said the location "isn't back open quite yet," and encouraged people to watch the company's website for updates. However, the location was not listed Wednesday on the website's restaurant search.
Rumors have circulated that Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, which previously listed Longview on its website as a future location, was planning to locate there. However, nothing has been filed with the city of Longview to indicate that. Also, Scott Zhorne, who owns the property where Red Robin is located, said Walk-On's didn't plan to locate in the building. Also, Longview is no longer listed as a future location on the Walk-On's website.