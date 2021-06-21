Construction on Gap Inc.'s e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center in Longview is moving forward in the North Business Park.
Building permit information from the city of Longview shows the company plans to begin work on "foundation and under slab building drains and conduit only" at its site at 5401 Mickey Melton Blvd. The construction value is listed at $91 million.
Earlier this year, the Longview Economic Development Corp., city of Longview and Gregg County approved a set of incentives to help seal the deal for Gap Inc. to build in Longview. The incentives are tied to investment and employment.
Gap's construction of the distribution center will cost about $140 million for the 850,000-square-foot facility. It will be built on 142 acres the Longview Economic Development Corp. is giving the company in exchange for the investment and for meeting employment goals of an average of 255 full-time employees employees in 2022 and increasing to 1,222 by 2026.
LEDCO also will give Gap $5.2 million when it closes on the property. LEDCO President and CEO Wayne Mansfield said the property closing is expected "any day" and by the end of June.
"Their attorneys are finishing up some due diligence," Mansfield said.
"We gave them the right to enter while the due diligence was under way," in an effort to help conserve time, especially considering all the rain the area has received, he added.
The beginning of construction means local hotels will soon start seeing another benefit of the project. Mansfield said the number of hotel rooms needed for workers during construction is "going to be astronomical."
When the project was announced, officials had estimated the construction project would generate more than 500 hotel nights and benefit local restaurants and retailers.
"The hotels would be full for some time, at least for a year and a half while construction is going on," Mansfield said.
Gray Construction, which is based in Lexington, Kentucky, and works with Gap on a variety of projects, is listed as the project's contractor on the building permit application to the city.
Officials have said the facility will serve Gap's Old Navy brand, and the e-commerce and distribution center will include a retail store in the business park. That's not usually allowed in the business park, Mansfield said, but the retail store is needed to meet requirements from the state comptroller's office. It's an "ancillary" use, Mansfield said.