This week, the results of planning and partnerships sounded like a loud buzzer warning people that machinery was starting to move.
It sounded like the hum and whine of conveyer belts, and the whispered movements of robotic machinery moving boxes from one step in an order fulfillment process to another.
It looked like workers in black Gap T-shirts with different types of mobile devices on both arms that they used to help complete the next step in fulfilling orders. It looked like a machine that labeled and wrapped up orders into neat packages that will eventually land on people's doorsteps.
"This project is really a result of not just one or two people," Wayne Mansfield said on Wednesday. The president and CEO of the Longview Economic Development Corp. was speaking to a crowd gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Gap Inc.'s new e-commerce fulfillment center in Longview's North Business Park off Judson and George Richey roads.
"It's a result of many in this community coming together and partnering and making this happen," Mansfield said.
Mansfield recalled how discussions with Gap about possibly locating a facility in Longview began in November 2020. Then, in February 2021, a back-to-back series of meetings of the LEDCO board of directors, Longview City Council, Gregg County commissioners and Longview ISD trustees approved a package of incentives that helped seal Gap's decision to locate the $140 million, 850,000-square-foot facility on 142 acres in the North Business Park. (Gap also built another pad on-site that is the same size as the building now in operation. Ken McKean, who leads the local Gap facility, said it was built in anticipation of future growth — it was easier to build the two pads at the same time.)
The company had said its Longview facility would be operational by this month, and Gap representatives and employees showed Wednesday that it is. Some of the building's interior will be finished in the coming months, but the part that is complete already is processing 50,000 pieces of clothing a day, said Kevin Kuntz, Gap's senior vice president and head of global supply chain.
Once the the whole facility is operating at full capacity, it will able to process 1 million units a day during the peak season, McKean said.
McKean said Wednesday that about 300 people work there. Gap officials previously said the site will employ 500 full-time workers by the end of 2023 and ultimately a total of 1,200 full-time workers. The business also anticipates hiring about 1,000 seasonal part-time jobs when fully operational. The e-commerce distribution center will serve Old Navy’s online business, fulfilling individual customers' orders.
McKean said seasonal hiring will begin soon, and those seasonal employees are often where the company finds full-time workers.
"Folks will drive for jobs here," he said, describing how employees at the facility come from around East Texas. "I'm learning little towns as I talk to folks."
A retail store featuring clearance items — inventory that's no longer being sold through normal channels — will open later this year with limited hours.
Mansfield recalled taking Gap representatives to visit the business park when a consultant brought them to Longview to consider sites here. At that time Dollar General had recently built its distribution center in the business park, and Mansfield knew that all the things Gap wanted — like relocating power and water lines — could happen quickly because similar steps were taken for that facility.
"It's an exciting day for Longview, for Gregg County," and the whole of East Texas, Mansfield said of the opening of the e-commerce center.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told an even older part of the story that ultimately made it possible for Gap to choose Longview. Stoudt, who has been county judge for about 20 years, was on the LEDCO board of directors before he became judge, when LEDCO decided to purchase the land that is now the North Business Park, he said. LEDCO worked with the city of Longview to complete the park, he said.
"I want to publicly thank Gap for choosing Longview and Gregg County, Texas. It's a monumental day today," he said.
People around the state ask him how Longview and Gregg County landed Gap.
"It's the people ..." he said. "It's the people of East Texas, which makes us special."
"I think our secret is out," Stoudt said later, and people are starting to see this is a great place to find a job and raise a family, with great churches and great schools.
State Rep. Jay Dean was mayor at the time of the decision to build the North Business Park. It made great sense, he said, though some people questioned it because the Longview Business Park on Eastman Road wasn't full.
"By the grace of God, it turned out very well," he said.
He said Gap's location in Longview shows how important regionalism is to the community.
"One of the goals back in those days was to try to create a hub," to support rural areas of East Texas, he said. "Today, I think you see that happening."
Gap is important locally, he said, and to the whole region. The jobs at Gap are being filled by people throughout the "partner region."
"We cheer on Gap and look forward to seeing all these robots moving around here soon," Dean said.
Kuntz also praised the people Gap worked with to locate in Longview. He noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped Gap open the facility on its original timeline.
He motioned to employees who had gathered for the event.
"Within a matter of a year or two, this will be one of our best facilities because of the people standing behind us," Kuntz said