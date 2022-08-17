Local and state leaders gathered Wednesday at the new Gap Inc. e-commerce fulfillment center in Longview to celebrate its start of operations in the North Business Park.

A portion of what ultimately will be a total 850,000-square-foot facility has been operating for about month and already processes 50,000 pieces of clothing a day. 

The company in 2021 received an incentive package from the Longview Economic Development Corp., city of Longview, Gregg County and Longview ISD to seal a deal for Gap to build a $140 million facility here. The new center, which will initially serve Old Navy’s growing online business, will create more than 500 full-time jobs in Longview by the end of 2023 and will grow to more than 1,200 full-time employees.

The facility was constructed on 142 acres with the expectation it would be fully operational by this month.

Jo Lee Ferguson wishes she kept her maiden name - Hammer - because it was perfect for a reporter. She’s a local girl who loves writing about her hometown. She and LNJ Managing Editor Randy Ferguson have two children and a crazy husky.