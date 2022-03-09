Gas prices reached near-record breaking levels Wednesday in the Longview area, a ripple effect from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a ban on Russian oil imports in the Unites States.
AAA, the American Automobile Association, tracks gas prices across the country. The organization reported that this area’s record average gas price for unleaded fuel was set July 15, 2008, at $3.976 gallon. That was also the date of the record for diesel fuel, at $4.801 per gallon.
On Wednesday, AAA reported average prices locally of $3.96 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel and $4.731 for diesel. Statewide, the average for regular unleaded on Wednesday afternoon was reported at $3.93 per gallon and $4.252 for diesel. That compared to national averages of $4.645 for regular gasoline and $4.883 for diesel.
Krupal Patel, whose family owns the gas stations and convenience stores Scotties and Scotties 2.0, said prices depend locally on which refinery supplies are coming from. Suppliers inform his stations of prices to charge for the next day’s fuel near the end of each business day.
“(Prices are changing) faster than we can keep up with,” he said Wednesday.
While the effect on volume sales has not been “earth shattering,” his stations are seeing a difference.
“We are seeing a steady decline in people filling up,” he said.
He said small business people like himself aren’t “price gouging,” but passing on whatever cost increases the business receives.
“I would be glad to know if someone could tell me where it’s going to stop,” Patel said.
AAA said this week that motorists can expect the current trend to continue as long as prices for crude oil are climbing.
“As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, crude prices soar, leading to higher pump prices in the U.S….,” a statement from AAA said. “Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a coordinated release of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico, to help counter the impact of rising crude prices. On Friday, IEA said member states committed to releasing a total of 61.7 million bbl from their strategic reserves to reassure markets roiled by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"This amount — half of which is expected to come from the U.S. — is the largest coordinated release since IEA was founded in 1974. Despite this announcement, the impact on pricing has been limited given that the amount of oil planned for release is small in comparison to the amount that flows daily from Russia to other countries around the globe. According to IEA, Russia exports approximately 5 million b/d of crude oil, representing about 12% of its global trade.”
President Joe Biden this week also announced a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, which is expected to further affect prices.
The release of reserves from the stockpile should help normalize prizes, but Patel said it could take a few days for that to trickle down.
The city of Longview is feeling pain at the pumps as well, said Public Works Director Dwayne Archer. Prices shot up “super fast” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began about two weeks ago.
“It’s very high,” Archer said. “As far as diesel, we probably budgeted half what it is now…. We’ll have to make adjustments in other expenses to account for that. It’s significant.”
City spokesman Shawn Hara said gas prices are about 40% higher than budgeted.
The city has a fleet of more than 550 vehicles, including police and emergency response vehicles and garbage trucks. Some garbage trucks operate on compressed natural gas, but Archer said the city doesn’t have as many of those as it once did because the cost of fuel had previously been so low it was hard to justify buying the pricier CNG garbage trucks.
Many Longview motorists will feel the price increases at the pump — and an increase in what they pay on their trash bill. The city previously adopted a direct pass through to trash customers for fuel costs.
“What we do is take our fuel costs for the month and divide it up amongst customers,” Archer said, adding the city looked for a fair way for customers to pay for fuel costs. “As fuel prices go up, that fee goes up.”
The fee has typically been around $1, he expects that to climb “significantly," possibly to more than $1.50 based on what the city is seeing now.