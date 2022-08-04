Texas Skate Shop in Gilmer will host a skateboarding competition at the store Saturday as it marks its first anniversary.
Brad Roberson opened the store a year ago at 320 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer. The competition starts at 7 p.m. with an entry fee of $10 for competitors in two age categories — younger than 16 and 16 and older.
Roberson and his family moved to Gilmer from San Antonio in 2015.
“We had to get out of the city,” said the Navy veteran. He and his wife originally are from Katy. The family landed in East Texas because his grandparents had been educators in Gilmer.
“Katy has kind of hit a boom where Houston kind of swallowed it. It’s unrecognizable,” Roberson said. “We got to Gilmer — it was basically like Katy was when we were growing up. It has a small town feel. It didn’t look like there was anything threatening to swallow it.”
The Robersons have five children and believe Gilmer is the “best place to raise their kids at the moment.”
He works at home in network security, and there’s no foot traffic at his location. He decided to open his skate shop by appointment only, selling professional quality skateboards, clothing and accessories.
Roberson has been skateboarding for 25 years, he said. With a skate park already open in Longview and Tyler, he decided Gilmer was the next step in the evolution.
“Being in Gilmer — it’s a town of 5,000 people. It is really sleepy. As I was skating around, kids and adults popped up with skateboards. There’s such a diverse age range of people who skate,” Roberson said.
Outside of school-oriented activities, Gilmer doesn’t offer a lot for children to do, he said.
He built a half-pipe ramp that’s open to anyone — with a skate-at-your-own-risk warning — next to his shop.
“Anybody can come and skate. It’s just a backyard ramp,” Roberson said.
The ramp’s construction was assisted by the donation of $4,000 worth of Skatelite skate ramp surface by the 4dwn nonprofit organization. The ramp’s surface had been untreated.
“It’s made a complete difference,” Roberson said.
He’s also built a mobile skate ramp he skated on twice in two parades in Gilmer this past year, and he acquired a second ramp that he’ll locate at the store for the contest Saturday. Roberson said there are lights and food will be provided.
For more information, visit facebook.com/texasskateshop or texasskateshop.com, email info@texasskateshop.com or call Roberson at (281) 732-2094.