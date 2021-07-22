Gold Rush Mercantile and Trading Co. has found a "better retail draw" in its new location on Hawkins Parkway in Longview.
Previously located for 13 years on Gilmer Road, business partners Spencer Alford and Clair Alford moved to 330 E. Hawkins Parkway, which was previously home to Chill'Um Grill. Spencer Alford said they were looking for a larger space to better fulfill their plans of operating a mercantile store with vintage products.
"We acquired this property a little after the first of the year and started remodeling, basically creating a mercantile store that has old school candies and games, fudge, Blue Bell Ice Cream ... and home goods. We have CBD," Spencer Alford said. "We'll be doing cell phone repairs."
The store also has a room where it can host birthday parties with the candy shop.
"That's all the retail side of the store," Alford said. "The trading company deals with gold, silver, platinum, jewelry, diamonds and coins. We buy and sell all of that. We also trade in crypto."
Gold Rush opened in its new home about two weeks ago and is still getting more products shipped in.
"It's going well. It's a different type of traffic on this side of town," Alford said. "There's more a retail draw here."
The retail store's hours for now are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The hours will soon be extended, though, to 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
For information, go to goldrushmercantiletradingco.com .