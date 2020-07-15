The Governor’s Small Business Initiatives will offer a free webinar from 1 to 2 p.m. today on optimizing loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.
The webinar is designed to build on updates on the PPP program, which the U.S. Small Business Administration launched to help businesses battered by the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will provide details on many changes made to loan terms and the calculation of the values of forgiveness of a loan.
The webinar also will provide small-business owners and entrepreneurs with guidance on available state and federal resources and information on financial and other support.
The webinar will feature a question-and-answer session with a panel of four experts: Abigail Gonzales of the Houston District office of SBA, Jim Pillans of the Brazos Valley Small Business Development Center, LeeVera Smith of the University of Houston SBDC and Elsa Ramos of the Texas Workforce Commission.
The webinar is hosted in partnership with the TWC, Kilgore Economic Development Corp., Copperas Cove Economic Development Corp., Denton County Economic Development, Harlingen Area Chamber of Commerce and Presidio Municipal Development District.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/pppwebinar0715 .