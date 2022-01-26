The Greater Longview United Way again is offering its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to households that earned $60,000 or less in 2021.
The 14-year-old program offers bilingual free income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified residents. IRS-certified United Way volunteers will be on-site to help clients.
GLUW is able to offer the free service though a grant from the Internal Revenue Service and does not use campaign funds for the program.
Evan Dolive, GLUW executive director, said the grant covers the training needed to prepare volunteers who will assist residents with their taxes.
Additionally, it covers building costs for the host site and examinations that volunteers must take to certify they are adequately trained for the tax assistance process.
Dolive said there is not a VITA site in every county, so clients not just from Gregg County but "people from all over" often take advantage of the free service.
He explained that filing taxes can often be expensive if using a CPA or even an online service such as TurboTax.
"We want to make sure that people get the resources that they need...(the program) is a free resource for people to navigate the tax world," Dolive said.
GLUW Finance Director Eloisa Herrero said she often sees familiar faces at the program, as clients often come back year after year.
"We have people that (have) used the service since the first time we started," she said.
She added that it is important to mention the unpaid volunteers who dedicate their time to being trained and serve the community. Herrero said about 30 volunteers are helping with the program this year.
Volunteers must be certified by the IRS every year by passing a test in order to participate as tax assistants.
Herrero said GLUW also will be offering a drop-off service outside of the United Way office at 310 S Fredonia St.
If residents are unable to come to the center for tax assistance, they can stop by the United Way office and pick up forms that will be outside for them to fill out, Herrero said.
Residents can stop by any time, even when the office is closed, to pick up the forms and fill them out.
After completing the packet, residents will need to leave the forms in the drop box, along with their tax forms, after which they will receive a call from GLUW when their tax return is ready.
The VITA site is open until April 18.
Tax preparation services will be provided on a first come, first served basis 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Child Development Center, 1230 S High St.