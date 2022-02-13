Gregg County Tax Assessor-Collector Kirk Shields is retiring after 35 years, with county commissioners set to appoint his interim replacement during their 10 a.m. meeting on Monday.
Shields has been with the county for a total of 41 years, though, working in the auditor’s office before he was elected tax assessor collector in 1996 and took office the first time in 1997.
“He’s been a very talented tax assessor-collector over the years that I worked with him,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said on Thursday. “He’ll be missed…. He did a great job for the citizens of Gregg County.”
Shields said it seemed like it was the right time to retire, and he plans to spend time with his family and travel.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the people here,” he said.
During his tenure he’s reduced the number of people working in his office from 35 to 28. Implementation of more technology in the tax assessor-collector’s office has helped make the office more efficient.
“I think it’s helped our customers, too,” he said.
His last day will be Feb. 28. Shields expressed gratitude for being allowed to serve so long.
“It’s really been a good ride,” Shields said.
Shield is two years into a four-year term, and he has recommended to the commissioner’s court that his chief deputy, Michelle Terry, be named the interim tax assessor-collector.
In his recommendation to commissioners, Shields said Terry has the “intelligence, character, professionalism and, most of all, relevant experience for this important position.”
“She is held in high regard by her employees and customers alike, as well as by the statewide property tax community,” he said.
Because the filing period for the March primary has passed, the position cannot be added to primary ballots.
However, county Republican and Democratic party chairs explained that there will be a process later for potential candidates to apply to the parties to be added to the November general election ballot. Each party may select a candidate.
Terry said she plans to seek election in November as a Republican.
She said she has worked as the chief deputy in the county tax office since April 1, 2004, and before that she was the appointed tax-assessor collector in what was previously the Kilgore tax office.
“I love working with the people,” she said. “I love helping people and teaching people about the things the tax office handles. I love working with the people we have right now,
She wants to keep the office “efficient and accurate,” and hopes to be able to make use of new technologies to make the office even more efficient.
Terry is a graduate of Tatum High School, and she has an associate’s degree in general business from Kilgore College. She and her husband, Chris, have been married 33 years. Their son and daughter are grown, with spouses of their own, and the Terrys have two grandchildren.
“I’m excited. I’m excited for the opportunity,” Terry said. “I hope I can continue to serve the public well.”