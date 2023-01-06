Air U trampoline park closed at the end of December, with Gym U gymnastics center next door planning to expand into the facility in the coming months.
Chris McNabb and Lance Hutcheson owned the trampoline park on U.S. 259 in Longview. They also own iClassPro, which designs and offers class management software for various kinds of youth activities, including swimming and gymnastics. The company is seeing growth and expansion, and the business partners decided to get out of the trampoline park business.
McNabb's son, Colin McNabb, took over operations at Gym U several years ago. Gym U and Air U have been separate businesses.
Gym U will continue offering gymnastics lessons — enrollment is underway — and parties at its location next to Air U on U.S. 259. Colin McNabb said Gym U will expand into what was Air U in March, with plans to use it for a party zone