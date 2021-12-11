The Hampton Inn by Hilton is now open at 160 Lucy Drive, next door to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Interstate 20 and South Eastman Road in Longview.
General Manager Tammy Roberts said the hotel will celebrate its ribbon cutting with the Longview Chamber of Commerce from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the hotel, with door prizes, musical entertainment and refreshments.
The 81-room, four story hotel offers a pool, although it's closed for now since it's off-season, a fitness room and conference room that's available to rent for parties, receptions and business meetings, for instance. A buffet breakfast is served from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day.
With the hotel's location right off Interstate 20, it's a good fit for travelers looking for a play to stay, Roberts said.
The hotel is owned by franchisee RBI Hospitality Management, which is led by Mack Patel.