Coronavirus concerns are putting hand sanitizer, surgical gloves, face masks and other products in short supply in the Longview area and across the nation.
“People are panic buying because they don’t understand (the coronavirus),” said Mike Holbert, pharmacist and part owner of Louis Morgan Drug No. 4 on Judson Road. He said 72,000 people die in a year in America from the flu, but the coronavirus has killed fewer than 20 people in the United States.
He said the store receives 10 to 15 calls a day about the virus.
Louis Morgan No. 4 ran out of hand sanitizer Feb. 23 and out of face masks two weeks ago, Holbert said. He said the store ordered 100 boxes of hand sanitizer and gloves and expects the next shipment of face masks to arrive March 15.
The disease that has sickened more than 100,000 people worldwide has created legions of hoarders, the Associated Press reported. Such stockpiling is expected to last for weeks.
Costco Wholesale Corp.’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti described the buying frenzy as “off the charts’’ throughout the U.S. in a call with investors this week, according to the AP. Some like Kroger are now placing limits on certain items such as cold and flu-related products to five each per order.
Target and Walmart say they are talking to suppliers to replenish bare shelves, but didn’t say how long that could take, the AP reported. And New Jersey-based Campbell Soup Co. said it’s stepping up production because of increased orders from grocery stores and other retailers as demand started growing this week.
Sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. more than doubled in the four weeks ending Feb. 29 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen. Sales of thermometers spiked 52.3% during that same period.
And online purchases of toilet paper have nearly doubled, while non-perishable items such as canned goods rose nearly 70% during the January and February period, the AP reported, citing a Adobe Analytics study.
Elsewhere in Longview, Shelby Adams, pharmacist at Longview Drugs on West Loop 281, said Friday afternoon that she had a “little” hand sanitizer stocked at her store.
About 30 personal packages of hand sanitizer and a 16-ounce bottle remained on the shelves at lunchtime Friday at the drugstore, pharmacy technician Victoria Suarez said.
She said Longview Drugs had some small, medium and large surgical, or exam, gloves in stock but was out of face masks.
Drug Emporium on West Loop 281 had about 30 packages of gloves on the shelves at lunchtime Friday, but had no face masks or hand sanitizer, an employee pointed out.
The store limits the sale of two face masks per customer — when they are available.
The CVS store in High Street and East Marshall Avenue had some gloves in stock Friday afternoon but did not have any masks or hand sanitizer in stock.