The pace has slowed, and visits with prospective companies no longer involve handshakes, but the work of Longview Economic Development Corp. hasn’t stopped, President/CEO Wayne Mansfield said Monday.
“We have shifted the majority of our efforts to business retention, staying in communication with our manufacturers to assist them with any needs they might encounter,” Mansfield said.
He said the pace of progress on the projects LEDCO was involved has slowed considerably since government leaders instituted social distancing and shelter-in-place orders to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus.
LEDCO staff has continued to work, though visitors are not allowed access into its headquarters.
Still, staff members remain active and are communicating with consultants and business leaders. Some companies such as Aaon Coil and Dollar General continue to hire employees, while LEDCO has shifted most of its efforts to retaining business by staying in communication with manufacturers to help them with any needs they might have, he said.
“It certainly has been an adjustment,” Mansfield said. “We have participated in numerous webinars and video conferences. In the beginning of the pandemic, we created a banner on our website specific to COVID-19 and listed resources and contacts that our business and industries could utilize, and continue to update the site with the most current information.”
LEDCO canceled its AeroReady public presentation last month as well as several marketing visits through August, with hopes to begin rescheduling those activities soon.
The agency had one site visit from a company interested in expanding in Longview, Mansfield said adding that it “went very well under the circumstances. It was a bit unusual not to be able to shake hands, trade business cards and maintain a safe distance.”
Last week, Kilgore Economic Development Corp. joined the city of Kilgore and the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce to launch Kilgore Cares, an umbrella program in which local businesses can apply for forgivable loans to bridge through the tough economic times of the pandemic.
There has been no discussion on that for the Longview area, Mansfield said.
“However, we do have a robust business and retention program and certainly any industry that would qualify per state law would be given consideration. In our discussions with our industries, none have reached out specifically for assistance,” he said.
LEDCO is looking at the impact the pandemic is having on Longview industries that have active performance agreements, and there may be some future discussions on that matter.
“That will be a board determination,” he said. “Even though we are in difficult times, we are still bound by state law as it pertains to incentives and performance contracts, so any future decisions must center on those requirements. Unfortunately, the occupations that have been impacted the hardest such as retail and service industries, do not qualify as per state law. Hopefully, the Legislature will explore the possibility of allowing Type A corporations to participate, even if on a temporary basis.”
The LEDCO board of directors will hold its regular monthly meeting Friday by teleconference. Mansfield said no votes on projects are scheduled.