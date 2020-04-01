Texarkana-based HealthCare Express began offering COVID-19 testing Wednesday at its Longview clinic and plans to provide the service later this week in Marshall with results available in one to two days, a company official said.
"We are doing it pretty much in all our regions," said Angela Evans, director of community education for HealthCare Express. She said the company, which operates 20 clinics, started the testing a week ago in Texarkana.
The one-to-two-day period to receive test results is significantly faster than the wait times reported across the state.
Many who have been tested are waiting days on end for the results, and sometimes a week or more, according to interviews with patients and health care professionals, the Texas Tribune reported.
Evans said people eligible for the test must have symptoms including shortness of breath, a fever, a cough and sore throat. However, the criteria are subject to change if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its guidelines.
HealthCare Express staff will determine whether insurance plans cover the tests while appointments are being made, Evans said.
She said the test involves taking a sample from a patient's nostril using a cotton swab, and staff members wear personal protective equipment.
Evans said she did not know if the tests are done inside the clinic or in a drive-thru setting. She also could not say how many tests the clinic can perform in a day.
Call (877) 442-3669 to schedule an appointment at the clinic at 1509 W. Loop 281. The service is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
For information, call the hotline or visit healthcareexpress.us .