Before 9 a.m. Wednesday, East Texas' interest in the new Gap Inc. e-fulfillment and distribution center was obvious.
A line of hundreds of job candidates snaked from the entrance to the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, past the J.R. Curtis Jr. Memorial Garden for the Blind and the rear entrance to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center and around part of the convention center's parking lot. Every few minutes, a Gap representative would allow a couple of people applying for jobs into the building, where they would be interviewed.
"I want to better myself," said William Dickerson, as he stood outside the convention center following his interview. "I want a better career."
He said he he works part-time at Old Navy, a Gap brand that will be served by the new 850,000-square-foot center that is under construction in Longview's North Business Park. That's where he heard about the hiring event. He said he also has a full-time job at Longview ISD.
As he spoke, another job seeker who hadn't joined the line yet walked up to him to ask him a few questions: What shifts are available? How long had he been in line?
"It was a short line," when he got there at 7 a.m. Dickerson said, but he knew it would grow longer.
He said the person who interviewed him told him he would hear something in a couple of days.
Gap will ultimately employ about 1,200 people, starting with a couple of hundred when operations start this summer and more than 500 by the end of 2023.
"I think it's great," Dickerson said of Gap's decision to locate in Longview. "I think it's what Longview needs."
The line was filled Wednesday with people of different ages and races, some dressed up for the event and others in jeans or leggings.
Nykia Oliver and her brother, Zakyre Moon, were waiting in line together. Moon said he will graduate from Longview High School on Friday and is looking for a job he can work at while he attends college. Oliver is unemployed and was attracted to the hiring event because of the opportunities and higher pay Gap might offer compared to other jobs.
Nearby, Teresia Johnson was waiting for an interview in the hopes that she could land a job that gives her more hours than where she currently works. She saw three other people she works with in line as well, Johnson said, adding that the line had been moving pretty quickly.
"(The Gap distribution center) provides more opportunity for people that are looking for a job, and better pay, hopefully," she said.