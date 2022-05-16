Gap Inc. officials say they've already received "considerable interest" from job candidates in advance of a Wednesday hiring event in Longview.
"We're excited to bring job opportunities to the Longview community and look forward to welcoming candidates at the event," a statement from the company said.
In February 2021, Gap Inc., parent company for retail brands Gap and Old Navy, announced it would build an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center in Longview's North Business Park. The 850,000-square-foot facility is under construction on 142 acres, with plans to begin operations later this year.
More than 200 people are expected to work there by later this year. As part of a package of incentives offered to Gap in exchange for expanding into Longview, the company will create more than 500 full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and eventually more than 1,200 full-time jobs.
The job fair will take place in a difficult hiring environment. Industries across the country are having trouble filling open positions.
"Job openings in Texas reached an all-time high in February at 932,000, far exceeding unemployment (about 635,000 at present)," said Ray Perryman, head of the economic research firm The Perryman Group, in a recent column. "While that's beneficial for those looking for work, it's presenting notable challenges. Businesses unable to fill positions are often forced to respond by reducing operating hours or even closing locations, and the economy is functioning at less-than-optimal efficiency."
The Texas Workforce Commission reported that the state's unemployment rate in March — the latest statistics available — dropped to 4.4%. That's 0.3 percentage points below February 2022 and 2 percentage points lower than March 2021.
"Texas added 30,100 total nonagricultural jobs in March 2022. For the fifth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm jobs reached 13,207,600 in March 2022. Texas has added a total of 731,600 positions since March 2021," the workforce commission reported.
The Longview area's unemployment rate also has dropped, from 7.1% in March 2021, to 5.3% in February and 4.4% in March.
Generational differences are partly behind labor shortages, according to Perryman and Timothy Smith, director of business retention and expansion and workforce development for the Longview Economic Development Corp. Smith said there is "a generational apathy" toward traditional work.
"What we grew up knowing or understanding what work was is not the same that we're getting out of the millennial generation," Smith said
Texas is following national trends, Perryman said.
The retirement of Baby Boomers is "coinciding with decisions by younger people to start working later," Perryman said. "The so-called Great Resignation, where millions of Americans purportedly left the workforce, is also contributing modestly (although, in reality, the workforce participation rate is only about 1% below pre-pandemic levels). Restricting lawful immigration is also a factor, and with the backlog in processing visas and the lack of willingness to enact meaningful reforms, it will take time to even approach more normal levels."
Economic expansion in Texas also is increasing the demand for labor, Perryman said.
Smith said some people who hadn't returned to work after the COVID-19 hit are starting to return to the workforce because the programs that made it possible for them to not work have gone away.
"I'm confident that those who want to work are finding work," Smith said.
The hiring event is scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Boulevard.