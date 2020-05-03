From staff reports
Under sunny skies, the Historic Longview Farmers Market opened Saturday with COVID-19 guidelines in place.
The market, at the corner of High and Cotton streets in downtown, offers vendors who sell produce as well as a variety of other specialty products, such as breads, jams and jellies, local honey, cheese, meats and ice cream.
On its website, the market noted several guidelines for customers, including markings on the parking lot to ensure social distancing; asking customers to leave children and pets at home; and asking customers to wear face masks.
Vendors wore face coverings Saturday as they interacted with customers.
For information, call (903) 746-2708 or go to historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
See more photos, Page 3B.