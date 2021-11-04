Debbie Fontaine's dream of preserving a part of Longview's history cleared one of several hurdles this week.
The city's Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday recommended that what's known as the Utzman Farm House, at 602 W. South St., receive a local historic landmark designation. The decision now will go before the planning and zoning commission later this month then the City Council in December.
"Last year, about this time, I bought a dump, not knowing it was a dump," Fontaine told the commission on Tuesday. Fontaine is owner of Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies, which also is located on South Street. She purchased property at South Street and Texas 31, which is near her existing business, as part of her plans to build a food truck park with a commissary kitchen and Edible Art manufacturing facility.
Two old houses were located on the property, and in the process of securing financing for the purchase they both were declared to have zero value and were targeted for demolition. One of the houses was demolished, but when it came to the second house, the yellow house on the hill, Fontaine didn't want to tear it down before going through some of the items packed into the house.
"It was bad," Fontaine said Tuesday, telling commissioners that over a four-month time period 8 tons of trash were removed from the property. The trash in the house, though, had served to protect the floors and other features.
Seth Forrester, a local carpenter who specializes in historical renovations, will work on restoring the home for Fontaine.
"It's in fantastic structural condition, which is really unusual for a project to start from where this could start," he said. He described needing fewer than 10 boards to repair the home's exterior. "And I have those original pieces of wood from the same vintage."
It was during the process of cleaning the house out the story of the Utzman Farm House began to emerge in photos, documents and other items left in the house.
"I just knew there was something in these," Fontaine said, recalling finding "treasures" in the mess.
Slowly the home's story began to emerge, with one of her cookie customers providing a final piece needed to tell the home's story -- the original deed to the property.
She learned the home was built in 1938, where it sits now, and it overlooked the Utzman family's 104-acre dairy farm -- part of 179 acres the Utzmans purchased from Longview town father O.H. Methvin. Family patriarch Marvin Utzman was the first health inspector of pasteurized milk in the region, Fontaine said, describing finding his license in the house. She plans to display it in the tea house
"He had the milk," Fontaine said, and she's bringing the cookies.
She incorporated the house into her business plan for the property as the Sunset Chateau, a tea and pie house.
"It's the most gorgeous sunset in Longview," Fontaine said of the views from the house.
Local historian Allen McReynolds, who has experience with applying for historical markers, helped Fontaine to research the home's history and complete the historic landmark designation form. He also helped her work with the Texas Historical Commission to obtain the organization's support for the property to be named a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark. The process to obtain the official designation will take place next year.
He said he originally had thought the house was a Craftsman style, but with the help of the state historical commission it was determined to be a "minimal traditional architecture style."
"It's adaptive reuse," he said of Fontaine's plans for the house.
While a number of photos and documents were recovered from the house, McReynolds said they still need more Utzman family photos.
"We would really be glad if the community came forward with other photographs," he said.