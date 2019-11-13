Home sales in the 10-county region served by the Longview Area Association of Realtors continued their upward spiral in October, growing 16.7% from the previous year, the organization reported.
Home sales climbed to 328 in October from 281 a year ago, and the average sale price increased by about 9.9% to $191,697 from $174,436 a year ago, the association reported.
October also amounted to the fifth month this year in which real estate professionals sold more than 300 homes, up from four months in 2018. Home sales so far this year have totaled 2,880, up about 4.7% from 2,751 sold for the first 10 months of 2018.
The real estate market remains hot even while temperatures are dropping, Longview real estate broker Julie Woods of Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate said in an email.
"This is highly unusual and great for sellers," she said, adding the thinning inventory is making it more challenging for buyers.
Now is a good time to buy, real estate broker Melanie Northcutt Crocker of Sugar Magnolia Properties said.
"This is the busiest October I have seen thus far," she said.
Within Longview ZIP codes, real estate professionals closed 82 sales in October, up 28.1% from 64 homes sold a year ago, according to the association.
The median sale price was $184,125, up 15.2% from $159,900 a year ago. Homes selling for $100,000 to $199,999 accounted for 50% of the sales in Longview ZIP codes a month ago, followed by 30.8% for homes selling from $200,000 to $299,999 and 9% for homes going for $300,000 to $399,999.
Active listings within the Longview ZIP codes totaled 347 in October, down 11.7% from 393 a year ago. Homes stayed on the market an average of 110 days, down 15 from a year ago. Regionally, homes stayed on the market an average of 104 days, six more than a year ago.
The association’s data is based on its Multiple Listing Service, which represents about 85 percent of total sales in the market. It does not capture sales by owners or some sales of new construction by builders.