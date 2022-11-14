The East Texas housing market is changing as interest rates have climbed.
The third quarter of 2022 saw fewer homes sales in Longview than a year ago — 260 compared to 276, according to information from the Longview Area Association of Realtors. However, median prices were still higher than a year ago, and homes were on the market for less time.
Jessica Holmes, chairwoman of the Longview Area Association of Realtors, said activity typically slows down this time of year, and it's to be expected considering rising interest rates.
"I think it's kind of leveled off to the pre 2020-21 market," she said, adding that the past 18 months have been "good for buyers." Every home that went on the market had multiple offers, with offers above asking prices and cash offers common.
Longview third quarter home sales
|Year
|Median Price
|No. listings
|Days on market
|Months of inventory
|Closed sales
|2022
|$249,500
|275
|54
|2.1
|260
|2021
|$221,000
|183
|70
|2.1
|276
"But now, with it leveling off, it's better for those buyers to be able to purchase something," she said.
Sellers, though, are wondering why their homes are still on the market after a couple of weeks.
"It's just the timing," Holmes said.
She said in the past two years sellers weren't having to reduce prices.
"Now, I'm seeing price reductions," along with more incentives, such as help with closing costs, Holmes said. Homes generally are selling for listing price or less, she said, and rising interest rates mean people can't afford the same price of homes as they previously could.
Her advice to people who don't have to sell their homes right now is to wait.
"I always tell people if you have to move, move because you have to, not because you want to," she said, and then, they can refinance when rates decrease.
"I tell people don't be afraid of the market. Everything is cyclical."