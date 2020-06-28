From staff reports
Home sales in the greater Longview market might be bucking a statewide trend this year.
While home sales in the 10-county region served by the Longview Area Association of Realtors fell in May, real estate professionals have sold more homes in the first five months of 2020 compared with 2019.
Brokers and agents sold 1,297 homes through May, up about 2.7% from 1,263 homes sold during the same five-month period in 2019.
“East Texas remains very strong, and I anticipate us continuing to have an influx of new buyers from metropolitan areas and those from out of state looking to enjoy a more laid-back lifestyle,” broker Julie Woods of Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate said in a statement.
Woods responded to a report from the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University in College Station that said existing home sales sold through Texas Multiple Listing Services fell to their lowest level since 2012 amid public health precautions and social distancing measures.
“The month of May marked the housing market’s deepest decline thus far during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” James Gaines, chief economist at the real estate center, said in a statement. He said existing home sales in Texas plummeted by 32% year over year on top of a 22% slide in April.
Center research economist Luis Torres said in a statement that COVID-19 could have a long-lasting effect on location preferences.
“On the supply side, the number of existing homes rebounded in Texas but remained down 16 percent compared with last May, potentially worsening housing shortages as the market normalizes,” Torres said.
Wood said, “While I certainly respect the research conducted by Texas A&M, the experience that I am seeing here in East Texas is quite different. I personally am seeing a 30% uptick in business from May 2019 and there is no sign of it slowing down.
“We have a major inventory shortage resulting in a seller’s market,” Woods continued. “The average days on the market are 120 days, which is the lowest we have seen in years. When sellers are selling their homes, they are having a hard time finding one to buy or even a rental because our market is so tight.”
Looking ahead, Torres said, “We expect June data to reflect the initial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions implemented in mid-March, but a resurgence in contracted coronavirus cases and hospitalizations could reverse the recovery.”