Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series about how locally-owned, small businesses in the Longview area are faring — and in some cases surviving — in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s almost business as usual at Horaney’s in Longview.
The store that sells products for homes, farms and ranches has seen an uptick in customers in recent months as more people have focused on home projects, owner Betty Horaney said.
“We really have done well this season because people have always come here to shop for their garden seeds and their yard supplies,” she said. “That didn’t change; we just had more (customers).”
Horaney’s is marking its 80th anniversary, and while celebration plans are tentative, Horaney said she is grateful to her customers who have made the business a success.
Harry Horaney, Betty Horaney’s father in-law, started the business in October 1940 at 207 N. Court St. in Longview.
In 1993, the business moved to its home at 301 W. Methvin St. and is one of the oldest continuously operated family businesses in the city’s history.
Deemed an essential business, Horaney’s was not forced to shut down or reduce hours when the state began ordering closures in late March in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
However, the pandemic has had other effects. Store employees now wear face masks and sanitize their hands regularly, Horaney said. The store also started offering and continues to offer curbside pickup. Additionally, customers can call in to place an order and can have orders brought to their vehicles when they arrive.
Hand sanitizer is available to customers, who also have been good about wearing masks and practicing social distancing while they are shopping, Horaney said.
“We are more conscious of trying to make sure we are safe down here, and the customers are safe,” she said.
More customers has meant the store has seen a change in inventory levels, with some items running out of stock. For example, some vegetable seeds have been missing from shelves as more people have turned to planting gardens and working on their homes.
“Peas, they are gone. We sold so many in the spring we can’t get any more from the distributer, but we will be able to get other vegetable seed,” said Horaney, who owns and operates the business with her son, Al.
Another effect of doing business during the pandemic is that plans to celebrate the store’s anniversary have been put into question.
“We had planned to have a really nice celebration in the parking lot, but, of course, that is going to depend on COVID. So we may not be able to do that,” Horaney said. “We will wait and see if the city will allow the gathering to occur, depending on what things are like then.”