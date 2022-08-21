A Houston-area chain known for its fried chicken and "New Orleans-inspired Creole comforts" is coming to Longview.
Frenchy's has installed its sign in front of the building where Catfish King previously was located at 2338 Mobberly Ave. Information about when the location will open was not immediately available.
Percy “Frenchy” Creuzot Jr. opened his first restaurant in 1969. The small sandwich shop was located in Houston's Third Ward on Scott Street, the company's website says.
"Opening the original 'Frenchy’s Po-Boy' was a big risk for Percy, but one that paid off in the long-run thanks to his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to bringing a much-needed Creole revolution to the local food scene," the website says. "The business took flight after Percy’s signature-seasoned Fried Chicken, inspired by old New Orleans family recipes, became a staple on the Frenchy’s menu. Not straying far from their roots, the Creuzot family paired it with classic Creole sides like dirty rice, collard greens, and red beans that had rich flavor with French, Spanish, Caribbean and African influence."
Frenchy's has 11 locations in the Houston area.