A longtime Hughes Springs Ford dealership will soon have new owners.
Dewey Moore Ford has been in business for more than 65 years, starting out as Moore & Harmon Motors, information from the dealership said. Vanguard Auto Group of Austin is buying the dealership and other assets. The transaction was expected to close Nov. 3, with Vanguard taking over operations on Dec. 1.
“On behalf of the Moore Family, we would like to give a sincere thank you to the Northeast Texas community for their loyal support over all the years," said Rick Nelson, Dewey Moore Ford managing partner. "We have always been like a family and our community has always been like an extended part of the family. We would like you to join us in welcoming the Vanguard Auto Group to Hughes Springs. They are a fourth generation family-owned business and we believe you will find that their values look a lot ours.”
Christopher Late, dealer principal of Vanguard Auto Group, said his organization is excited about the acquisition. He also noted similar values between the two companies.
"Thank you for allowing us this unique opportunity to continue the rich legacy that Dewey Moore Ford has already created," he said. "We look forward to meeting all the wonderful people of Northeast Texas in the very near future.”
Vangaurd also has a Kia dealership in Arlington and a Buick GMC dealership in Carrollton. The family opened its first dealership dealership — a Chevrolet dealership — in 1953 in Odessa.