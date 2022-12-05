In 2017, when iClassPro moved into its new, 20,000-square-foot facility in Longview's North Business Park, it employed 39 people. In May 2019, that had grown to 45 employees. Today, it's 73, including a couple of dozen people who work remotely.
That growth, which is expected to continue for at least the next two years, is what prompted iClassPro to move into a temporary office just before Thanksgiving, while its home base is renovated to provide more room. City of Longview building permit information places the value of the construction work at $1.25 million.
Kari Pickering, chief operations officer, said the work includes adding some second-story spaces to increase the square footage by 2,300 square feet. The building is one story with a mezzanine. That work should be complete in about three to four months.
Then, the company is planning to build an additional 10,000-square-foot building, with the Longview firm of Hugman-Lammers-Hawkins overseeing design and construction work for both projects.
iClassPro describes itself as "the world’s leading class management software solution for children’s activity centers" — think software and apps that help gymnastics and cheerleading studios, for instance, or swim programs and summer camps manage online registration, classes, and payments, among other tasks.
Pickering said iClassPro's clients are more than 60% small businesses, with multiple factors driving its growth. When COVD-19 shut many businesses down, it gave some of the business' clients time to reflect on their operations and study what they wanted to use to manage their business and make that transition at a time when it wouldn't be as challenging.
Also, she said, iClassPro noticed that Australia had a large learn-to-swim program and began focusing on meeting needs there. That part of IClassPro’s business has seen tremendous growth since 2019, Pickering said.
A new church operational software and giving platform and camp registration software also are helping to drive growth and driving the company's need for additional employees. iClassPro expects to hire 25 additional people in the next year and another 20 in 2024, Pickering said.
Pickering said the firm is always looking for talent — developers, people to work in quality assurance, design, marketing, sales and customer service.
Apply at iclasspro.com/careers, or for more information email kari@iclasspro.com.