Lindsay Steele is living a dream.
The owner of Lindsay Steele Photography recently published “Dream in Color,” a book filled with her unique and colorful, styled portraits inspired by pop culture, books and movies.
“It’s just like the creative work of me and my friends,” said Steele of the joint effort of herself and her makeup artist, model and hair stylist friends. “We made something together. It’s my baby, and I’m really proud of it.”
However, being a successful photographer, author and business owner was not the dream Steele originally envisioned for herself.
After high school graduation, Steele attended East Texas Baptist University. When she graduated in 2010 with a music degree she also received a gift from her father — a brand new Canon Rebel digital camera.
Steele began teaching choir at Gilmer High School. Over the next five years, however, the White Oak native who grew up cutting Annie Leibovitz’s photographs from Vogue magazine and hanging them on her walls said her interest in photography grew.
“I just started playing with it, and it grew into something I really loved,” she said. “I think it’s in my blood, but I just didn’t realize it until later.”
Steele said in 2014 she began collaborating with other people to create styled portrait photographs. That was when she realized she had fallen head over heals for photography.
“I never loved anything as much as this,” she said. “A lot of people get tired of their jobs, but I never got tired of it. I love it, it’s like my soulmate.”
It was also then that she realized she wanted to make photography her career.
“I loved my students, but I was not happy,” she said, “And I wanted to do something that gave me joy. Photography did that, and I think the styled shoots made me realize that I could do the fun stuff — make a business out of it but still be creative.”
In 2015, Steele quit her teaching career and made photography her full-time job. Two years later she opened her Tyler Street studio in downtown Longview.
Steele said she has never encountered a “glass ceiling” as a photographer.
“Women are more comfortable with women, and most of my clients are women,” she said, “So, I feel like female photographers have an advantage over male photographers.”
Steele said her most difficult challenge is being a one-woman show.
“Being one of me — not having a clone,” she says. “It’s all just me, so having to balance everything is sometimes hard.”
Steele said she enjoys the freedom of making her own schedule but has to be careful not to get behind on her work. Many clients don’t realize a single hour behind the camera leads to five or six more behind a computer to edit the images.
Steele said her father was a business owner so she knew there would be things on the business side she would need to learn. With help from fellow photographers — and through trial and error — she’s been able to figure out solutions for her business problems.
“As a creative, I’d say the business side is the hard part, but I make it work,” she said.
“I’m a dreamer. When I found photography, I loved it so much I didn’t feel like there was anything I couldn’t do. So, don’t let anybody hold you back,” Steele said. “Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do it. I had people close to me tell me that I would have to move to a larger city do what I wanted to do, but if you believe in yourself you can do anything.”