Former Colorado residents Heather Frank and her husband, Jordan, found their answer to rising home prices and higher interest rates in Texas.
The couple recently moved to Diana with their youngest son because, she said, "it got too expensive to stay there (in Colorado)."
"The housing market in Colorado is just atrocious," she said, adding that Texas matched her family's morals better while providing better schools and a better environment. They both work remotely, making it possible for them to relocate. They opened up their search to the entire state and found what they wanted in Diana, with some land, four bedrooms, an office and a pool.
"The house we got here would have been well over $1 million in Colorado. ..." Heather Frank said. "We knew we couldn't afford what we wanted in Colorado."
They did pay about $9,000 above the home's asking price, which was somewhere in the neighborhood of $380,000. Allowing the previous owners time to briefly lease the house back before moving seemed to be the thing that sealed the deal, Frank said.
The Associated Press reported that with rising interest rates, the number of Americans applying for mortgages has dropped significantly from a year ago, which could mean the home buying market is slowing down. But some East Texas Realtors don't see the local market following some of the dire predictions.
"From someone on the ground, that's not what we're seeing," said Kaliegh Payne, a Realtor with Sugar Magnolia Properties in Longview, where Melanie Northcutt is broker. Payne represented the Franks.
People such as the Frank family are helping drive the Texas and East Texas housing market.
"From a local standpoint and from an agent standpoint, we still have a plethora amount of out-of-state and out-of-town buyers that are looking to come to our area. We work with these people every day," Payne said. "You'd think, from seeing just in the news that it's slowing down. From a local standpoint we still have plenty of people trying to find houses here and the area is still competitive."
Bryan Robinson, executive vice president of mortgage lending for Texas Bank and Trust, said there's been a "little decline in mortgage applications."
"But overall we are still seeing a healthy level of applications," he said. "We anticipated a dip, but, in general, I am still pleased with the loan activity we are seeing compared to the national averages."
In the Longview real estate market, median home prices are still higher than a year ago. Second quarter prices were up 17.6% compared with a year ago, to $239,288, according to information from the Longview Area Association Realtors. Active listings, though, were up 10.4% to 181.
"If you're in a desirable area and the home is something that's sought after, we're still seeing multiple offers, cash offers, at or over asking price in the market and things are under contract within days," Payne said.
"We still have a shortage in inventory, especially from a national standpoint," Payne said, but she doesn't see any "dramatic shifts" coming in the housing market.
The months of inventory of homes on the market in Longview grew from 1.9 in the first quarter of 2021 to 2.2 in the second quarter of this year.
"Now, that is still a low level of inventory which causes price appreciation," Robinson said. "We would like to see a level closer to 4-5 months, which is healthy and should also help the prices stabilize."
Higher mortgage rates and inflation also could affect the market going forward, Robinson said.
"It creates some hesitancy for potential buyers who may have to consider whether or not they want to enter the market," Robinson said.
John Wampler, president of the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors, explained that the pandemic, the presidential election and the general political state of the country had caused sellers to hunker down starting in 2020, helping to reduce the number of homes on the market along with other pressures. Higher interest rates will help rebuild inventory, he said, so buyers will be able to find a home.
In Smith County, the median home price was up 22% to $311,017 in the second quarter compared with a year earlier. Active listings also had increased 43.4% to 568. Months of inventory were up to 1.9 from 1.3 in the first quarter of 202, according to the Tyler Area Association of Realtors.
Higher interest rates have slowed the "intensity" of buyers, including investors. But he said it's still a good time to buy a home. Interest rates are "still not in that terrible of spot" looking at the history of interest rates, he said.
He pointed to the medical school coming to Tyler, the number of homes being built and other industries relocating to Texas as reasons this area is "sitting very pretty."
The real estate market in Texas is predicted to have a record year, he said.
"Texas is in a great spot," Wampler said.
The Associated Press reported that the financial data firm Black Knight estimates rising mortgage rates have increased a typical buyer's monthly payments by 44% since the beginning of the year. Also, the average mortgage payment has doubled to more than $2,100. As a result, home sales in the lower end of the market, for homes priced less than $250,000, have dropped by more than 30% in June.
In the Longview, the second quarter of 2021 saw 41.9% of prices fall in the $100,000 to $199,999 range and 37.9% in the $200,000-$299,999 range. In the second quarter of this year, that had shifted, with 40.4% of prices in the $200,000-$299,000 range and 23.2% in the $100,000-$199,99 range.
In Smith County, price distribution in the second quarter of 2021 saw 22.9% of prices fall in the $100,000 to $199,999 range and 38.3% in the $200,000-$299,999 range. A year later, 14.8% were in the $100,000-$199,999 range and 29.4% were in the $200,000-$299,000 range, with increases in the $400,000-$499,900 and $500,000-$749,900 range showing increases.
Robinson expects to see some contraction in the housing market, which will build supply and help bring prices back down, but not to the level they were at three years ago.
"In June, per the Longview housing report, we saw the median price come down to $232,980 from $250,000 a month earlier," Robinson said. "For buyers, that is a positive trend. In our area, we are also much lower than the national median price of new homes sold in June of $402,400 and the median price in Texas of $354,000. So, locally, I think we are still in a good spot, but one of the most important things we educate our customers on is the importance of budgeting and that is especially true in today’s environment. It is vital for borrowers to understand their budget due to the fluctuations in the cost of goods and services for everyday items. Just because you qualify on paper doesn’t mean that’s the best financial decision. It is important to leave room in your budget in order to account for higher prices everywhere.