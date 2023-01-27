The planned construction of a storm shelter at a Longview FedEx facility is part of a growing trend, according to the company installing the shelter.
A building permit application this month to the city of Longview says FedEx Freight at 2818 E. Marshall Ave. plans to build a "10-by-16 above ground pre-fabricated storm shelter." The storm shelter would be placed near the parking lot at the front of the property.
"FedEx Freight is committed to safety above all," a company representative said an in email. "We continually evaluate our network and make appropriate enhancements to our facilities with our team members’ safety in mind.”
Survive-a-Storm Shelters will install the shelter, according to city permit information, with the shelter's construction value placed at almost $72,000. The company is based in Thomasville, Georgia.
The company works nationwide and is the largest manufacturer of storm shelters in the country, said Taylor DeVane, commercial manager for Survive-a-Storm Shelters.
"We've been in business 20 years. Commercial (installations) have always been a driver for us, but here in the past couple of years it has been unbelievably busy," DeVane said.
He said much of that has been driven by a tornado in 2021 that hit an Amazon facility in Illinois and killed six people, while another 2021 tornado destroyed a candle factory in Kentucky, leaving nine dead.
"That was when a lot of these companies saw the liability behind not having tornado protection, whether they felt they were in a tornado area or not," DeVane said.
He said Survive-a-Storm, which also provides residential shelters, works with businesses to determine how many shelters are needed, where they should be located and other design choices. Some companies install the shelters and use them for other purposes as well.
The above-ground shelters — the company also provides underground shelters — are made of quarter-inch steel and anchored to a concrete foundation. They're rated to withstand EF5 tornados, which have wind speeds of more than 200 mph. They're also compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, DeVane said.
Standard shelter sizes are 10-by-16 feet to 10-by-96 feet, which accommodate 20 to 200 people, he said.