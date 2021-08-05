Shopping Fears
Adriana Medina of Diana took part in last year's tax-free weekend, shopping at Walmart in Longview.

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Businesses are expecting a busy tax-free weekend, beginning Friday, ahead of the new school year. But, while shopping, you may wonder if an item is tax-free or not.

The Texas State Comptroller has identified the following clothing, footwear and other items as either taxable or tax-free.

The items on this list that qualify for exemption from tax during the sales tax holiday must be priced under $100. 

(T) = Taxable; (E) = Exempt

• Accessories (generally) (T)

• Barrettes (T)

• Belt buckles (sold separately) (T)

• Bobby pins (T)

• Briefcases (T)

• Elastic ponytail holders (T)

• Hair bows (T)

• Hair clips (T)

• Handbags (T)

• Handkerchiefs (T)

• Headbands (T)

• Jewelry (T)

• Key cases (T)

• Purses (T)

• Wallets (T)

• Watch bands (T)

• Watches (T)

• Adult diapers (E)

• Alterations (T)

• Aprons (household) (E)

• Aprons (welders) (T)

• Athletic socks (E)

• Baby bibs (E)

• Baby clothes (E)

• Baby diapers (cloth or disposable) (E)

• Backpacks (unless for use by elementary/secondary students) (T)

• Baseball accessories

• Baseball caps (E)

• Baseball cleats (T)

• Baseball gloves (T)

• Baseball jerseys (E)

• Baseball pants (T)

• Bathing caps (T)

• Belt buckles (T)

• Belts with attached buckles (E)

• Belts for weight lifting (T)

• Bicycle shoes (cleated) (T)

• Blouses (E)

• Boots (general purpose) (E)

• Climbing (cleated or spiked) (T)

• Cowboy (E)

• Fishing (waders) (T)

• Hiking (E)

• Overshoes and galoshes (T)

• Rubber work boots (T)

• Ski (T)

• Waders (T)

• Bow ties (E)

• Bowling shirts (E)

• Bowling shoes (rented and sold) (T)

• Bras (E)

• Buttons and zippers (T)

• Camp clothes (E)

• Caps (baseball, fishing, golf) (E)

• Chef uniforms (E)

• Children’s novelty costumes (E)

• Chest protectors (T)

• Clerical vestments (E)

• Cloth and lace, knitting yarns, and other fabrics (T)

• Clothing repair items, such as thread, buttons, tapes, and iron-on patches (T)

• Coats and wraps (E)

• Corsages and boutonnieres (T)

• Coveralls (E)

• Diapers (cloth and disposable) (E)

• Dresses (E)

• Dry cleaning services (T)

• Earmuffs

• Cold weather (E)

• Noise cancellation or noise cancelling (T)

• Elbow pads (T)

• Embroidery (T)

• Employee uniforms (unless rented) (E)

• Fabrics, thread, buttons, lace, patterns, knitting yarns (T)

• Fins (swim) (T)

• Fishing boots (waders) (T)

• Fishing caps (E)

• Fishing vests (non-flotation) (E)

• Football accessories

• Football jerseys (E)

• Football pads (T)

• Football pants (T)

• Gloves (generally) (E)

• Baseball (T)

• Batting (T)

• Bicycle (T)

• Dress (unless rented) (E)

• Garden (T)

• Golf (T)

• Hockey (T)

• Leather (E)

• Rubber (T)

• Surgical (T)

• Tennis (T)

• Work (T)

• Goggles (T)

• Golf accessories

• Golf caps (E)

• Golf dresses (E)

• Golf gloves (T)

• Golf jackets and windbreakers (E)

• Golf shirts (E)

• Golf skirts (E)

• Golf purses (T)

• Golf shoes (T)

• Graduation caps and gowns (E)

• Gym suits and uniforms (E)

• Hair nets, bows, clips, and barrettes (T)

• Handbags and purses (T)

• Handkerchiefs (T)

• Hard hats (T)

• Hats (E)

• Headbands (T)

• Helmets (bike, baseball, football, hockey, motorcycle, sports) (T)

• Hockey gloves (T)

• Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts (E)

• Hosiery, including support hosiery (E)

• Hunting vests (E)

• Ice skates (T)

• Insoles (T)

• Jackets (E)

• Jeans (E)

• Jewelry (T)

• Jogging apparel (E)

• Knee pads (T)

• Knitted caps or hats (E)

• Laundering services (T)

• Leg warmers (E)

• Leotards and tights (E)

• Life jackets and vests (T)

• Luggage (T)

• Mask, costume (E)

• Mask, cloth and disposable fabric face masks (E)

• Mask, protective – N95, welder, umpire, swim or other similar personal protection equipment (T)

• Monogramming services (T)

• Neckwear and ties (E)

• Nightgowns and nightshirts (E)

• Overshoes and rubber shoes (T)

• Pads (football, hockey, soccer, elbow, knee, shoulder) (T)

• Paint or dust respirators and incidental supplies (T)

• Painter pants (E)

• Pajamas (E)

• Pants (E)

• Panty hose (E)

• Patterns (T)

• Personal flotation devices (T)

• Pocket squares (T)

• Protective gloves (T)

• Protective masks (T)

• Raincoats and ponchos (E)

• Rain hats (E)

• Religious clothing (E)

• Rented clothing (including uniforms, formal wear, and costumes) (T)

• Repair of clothing or footwear (T)

• Ribbons (T)

• Robes (E)

• Roller blades (T)

• Roller skates (T)

• Safety accessories

• Safety clothing (normally worn in hazardous occupations) (T)

• Safety glasses (except prescription) (T)

• Safety shoes (adaptable for street wear) (E)

• Safety shoes (not adaptable for street wear) (T)

• Scarves (E)

• Scout uniforms (E)

• Sewing patterns (T)

• Shawls and wraps (E)

• Shin guards and padding (T)

• Shirts (E)

• Shirts (hooded) (E)

• Shoe inserts (T)

• Shoelaces (T)

• Shoes (generally) (E)

• Ballet (T)

• Baseball cleats (T)

• Bicycle (cleated) (T)

• Boat (E)

• Bowling (T)

• Cleated or spiked (T)

• Cross trainers (E)

• Dress (E)

• Fishing boots (waders) (T)

• Flip-flops (rubber thongs) (E)

• Football (T)

• Golf (T)

• Jazz and dance (T)

• Jellies (E)

• Overshoes (T)

• Running (without cleats) (E)

• Safety (suitable for everyday use) (E)

• Sandals (E)

• Slippers (E)

• Sneakers and tennis (E)

• Soccer (cleated) (T)

• Spiked or cleated (T)

• Tap dance (T)

• Tennis (E)

• Track and cleats (T)

• Wading/water sport (T)

• Walking (E)

• Shoe shines (T)

• Shoe repairs (T)

• Shoulder pads (for dresses, jackets, etc.) (T)

• Shoulder pads (football, hockey, sports) (T)

• Shorts (E)

• Shower caps (T)

• Skates (ice and roller) (T)

• Ski boots (snow) (T)

• Ski suits (snow) (T)

• Ski vests (water) (T)

• Skirts (E)

• Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas (E)

• Slippers (E)

• Slips (E)

• Soccer socks (E)

• Socks (E)

• Sports helmets (T)

• Sports pads (football, hockey, soccer, knee, elbow, shoulder) (T)

• Suits, slacks, and jackets (E)

• Sunglasses (except prescription) (T)

• Support hosiery (E)

• Suspenders (E)

• Sweatbands (arm, wrist, head) (T)

• Sweatshirts (E)

• Sweat suits (E)

• Sweaters (E)

• Swimming masks and goggles (T)

• Swimsuits (E)

• Tennis accessories

• Tennis dresses (E)

• Tennis shorts (E)

• Tennis shoes (E)

• Tennis skirts (E)

• Ties (neckties - all) (E)

• Tights (E)

• Track shoes and cleats (T)

• Trousers (E)

• Umbrellas (T)

• Underclothes (E)

• Underpants (E)

• Undershirts (E)

• Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire) (E)

• Veils (E)

• Vests (generally) (E)

• Bulletproof (T)

• Fishing (non-flotation) (E)

• Flotation (T)

• Hunting (E)

• Scuba (T)

• Water-ski (T)

• Wallets (T)

• Watch bands (T)

• Watches (T)

• Water ski vests (T)

• Weight lifting belts (T)

• Wet and dry suits (T)

• Work clothes (E)

• Work uniforms (E)

• Workout clothes (E)

• Wrist bands (T)

