The clock is winding down on a lingering McCann Road construction project, but businesses in the middle of the concrete barriers and traffic cones continue to pay a price.
"This past week has really shown us what this stupid construction can do to a business. So we need all you Buster's Fried Chicken and Funnel Cakes lovers to push through the traffic and come see us!!!" one of the businesses posted in March on social media.
Owner Teresa Kimble said she opened Buster's Fried Chicken and Funnel Cakes, at 510 N. Spur 63, Suite 101, in 2019. Its menu includes Southern favorites such as fried chicken, fried catfish and pork chops, with an extended "Soul Food Sunday" menu that adds other dishes such as mac and cheese, peas, cornbread and ham.
"It has a drastic effect on us," Kimble said this past week of the road work.
Construction of the Guthrie Creek Trail extension under McCann Road began about 18 months ago, with the project's completion delayed by unforeseen problems more than once, most recently by a construction error.
In early 2022, the city had expected the work would be finished by the end of that summer. That had changed by mid-September, though, when the city announced there was "no clear date for completion" after an error during construction left a situation that city officials said could lead to improper drainage and create a bump.
Since that road is a state highway, the Texas Department of Transportation, city of Longview and contractor had to develop a solution before work could begin to correct the issue.
That work is entering its "final stages," said Kevin Chumbley, the city of Longview's assistant public works director.
"We've completed the necessary corrections on the west side," he said, and moved traffic to that side of the road. Now, the work is moving to the east side. While he said he would like to be able to tell people a specific date for when the work will be done, he's hesitant to do so.
"Mid-spring is when I think we'd be out of there," he said.
The work has left Michael Liquor, located where McCann Road splits off from Spur 63, on the edge.
"We lost about 40% of our sales," owner Johnny Teve said of the effects on the business after construction started in 2021. He described customers who complain about the difficulty of navigating the construction. "We've almost shut down a couple of times."
For Kimble, the construction has meant her business hasn't had an opportunity to grow.
"We'll make it. By the grace of God, we'll make it," she said.
At the nearby corner of McCann Road and Glencrest Lane, Chugg's Tea and Water Co. owner Tyler Graber said the construction means customers have to be intentional and plan where they will turn to get into the store.
Graber and his wife, Kayla, started Chugg's in 2017 Hallsville before relocating in 2019 to its spot at 1026 McCann Road. The new building provided needed space.
"We grew about 200% moving to Longview," Graber said. He estimated the store sells about 500 gallons of tea a week.
"We love this location," he said because it normally would be easy to access and is close to a lot of other places in Longview where people would be going.
"The construction is just something you're just gonna have to deal with. That stuff is going to happen wherever you are," he added.
He said the business painted the windows and uses temporary signs to help draw attention to the building. He's careful to take them down or put them in new locations to avoid conflict with the city's rules about temporary signs.
"It gives the building a little more pop," Graber said.
He said he can't tell if the store is losing business because of the construction, because he can't compare it with the past. Chugg's did really well after it opened in Longview. Soon after, though, COVID-19 hit and the store was selling only through its drive-thru. Sales are better now than they were then, but he doesn't know how the construction might have affected those sales.
He, Kimble and Teve said the city has not communicated well with them throughout the project.
"I didn't know the construction was going to start. I didn't know how long it would last," Graber said.
He added that he understands that there are projects like this that need to happen, and those things take time.
"I understand it," Graber said. "It's still frustrating."
The work has gone on longer than the city initially said it would, Teve said.
"It's been like two years," he said.
Chumbley, however, said city staff members have been in communication with businesses and residents in that area, saying he had spoken to Michael Liquor and Buster's Fried Chicken about concerns they had about the traffic flow and made some adjustments.
"There were some issues," he said, adding that the city takes concerns of people in the construction area seriously and tries to help as best as possible. After learning those two business owners still had concerns, he said city staff went back to talk to them recently to answer any questions and reassure them.
"When we start a project like that, we never anticipate it taking as long as it has and, at this point, we should have been finished sooner, but there were some issues, and I think everyone was aware that has extended that," Chumbley said.
He knows people's patience is wearing thin, but the "silver lining" he said, is that the project is close to being finished.
"We're trying to fix the bridge so we don't have an issues for years to come and get this done correctly," he said.