Jack’s Natural Foods is opening the door to its next chapter Aug. 1, when it will begin serving customers at its new location at 3110 Nealy Way in Longview.
Owners Jennifer and Seanor Moore will close their existing store at 400 E. Loop 281 on Tuesday and open the new store a week later at Nealy Way and Loop 281, in the Crossing at Main and Main.
“I’m super excited. This has been my dream for so many years, to be able to have a store like this,” Jennifer Moore said. “It is pretty scary at the same time, but you know what? You can’t grow without risks.”
Jennifer’s parents, Jack Bode and Deanna Hall, opened Jack’s Natural Foods in 1979, on Judson Road. The retail store, juice bar and restaurant focuses on providing “healthy, natural whole foods” in its grocery aisles and restaurant, and it provides a variety of natural health products. The restaurant menu includes a variety of sandwiches, salads and wraps, as well as nachos and burritos. Smoothies and frozen yogurt also are available.
At 8,320 square feet, the store is about twice the size of the Loop 281 location, and Jennifer said it provides more parking.
Jennifer and her husband took over the business from her mom in 2008, returning to Jennifer’s hometown specifically for that purpose. Seanor is from Amarillo.
“I’ve always loved it. I have a huge passion for it,” Jennifer said of the business. “I love retail. I love the health side of it. To me, this is just fun.”
She and her husband complement each other, she said. He focuses on the “technical side" with inventory and pricing.
“I love the creativity part of it and merchandising and the products and learning about all the new healthy things that are out there,” she said. “There’s always something new you can eat or supplement. I go to trade shows and try to educate myself on all of it.”
Then, they also teach what they learn to their staff members so they can respond to questions from the public.
The restaurant’s menu will remain the same, but the store will feature a number of new products, including dried flowers, organic wines, clean pet products and pet food, and charcuterie board items such as gourmet cheese, crackers and meats.
Everything on the store’s shelves is “clean,” she said. The health and beauty department will include French and goat’s milk soap
“We’re going to have a lot of products that you don’t see anywhere else,” Jennifer said.
The new Jack’s will be unlike anything else in Longview, she said.
“I hope that Longview can support it,” she said.